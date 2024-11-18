Rising tensions make Eindhoven Jews feel unsafe

Many Jews in Eindhoven are afraid. Dozens of incidents were reported in the past year by Jews being confronted with harrassment in various locations such as the TU/e. Jewish Councillor and vice PvdA leader Tjeerd Ritmeester (35) says, “Tensions are mounting here. People are scared, really really scared.”

The university confirms that various talks were held with representatives from the Jewish community. The reported incidents and growing feelings of unsafety were discussed. Chairman Max Loewenstein of the Jewish Community Brabant confirms the feelings of fear among their members

The councillor says the violence in Amsterdam has made a deep impression on the Jews in Eindhoven. “Many are afraid to leave their house alone, “Ritmeester says. “Many other Eindhoven Jews tell me their fears and concerns are growing. This is not just caused by what happened in Amsterdam last week following the Ajax vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match when Israeli* supporters were set upon and pursued, but also the discussions that followed. “Who is going to address this problem?”

Fear

Ritmeester says Jews in Eindhoven harbour fear. “They are reluctant to say or show that they are Jewish, let alone wear symbols such as a yarmulke or a star of David. People simply do not feel safe in Eindhoven.” His own relatives also turned to him. The first question they asked was whether I shouldn’t change the settings on my social media accounts to private. That sounds like a small matter, but it is a big one for me.” “My relatives are not afraid normally Their Jewish identity is not much on their minds. I visted many areas, including conflict areas. Now that I am a bit more open about my Jewish background, they worry more. How is it going to impact you?” Antisemitic slogans According to councillor Ritmeester there were incidents at schools, such as antisemitic slogans on a lavatory wall at an HBO building. Incidents also occurred at the Technical University Eindhoven (TU/e). “Many students are Jewish They face intimidating situations, even threats, at times even physical threats. It happens, and people need to be aware.” “We had organised a discussion at the TU in order to bring students closer together. One student said he was Jewish. When he left the building he found his bike hanging in a tree Another Jewish boy at the TU was pushed unto the bushes. Or someone imitates the sound of an explosion when they walk past.These incidents may seem relatively small, but they add up and increase the impact”. A Jewish TU/e student (*) tells anonymously, “I am afraid to wear a yarmulke. I stopped wearing one. It makes me feel unsafe.” Another Jewish student (*) says: “I do not feel safe enough to be myself. When I do not know a person, I do not say where I am from. I do not want to run a risk.” The TU subsequently organised talks with Jewish representatives and the board. The university says there have also been talks with representatives of the Iranian and Palestinian communities. “We have discussed the tensions and feelings of unsafety. “We are very aware of these sentiments and take them very seriously”, spokesperson Ivo Jongsma says. Conflict in the Middle East Since the conflict in the Middle East escalated last year, councillor Ritmeester, together with party member and Muslim Murat Karatas organise ‘dialogue sessions’ in Eindhoven. Together they visit schools and community organisations to bring people with diverse backgrounds and convictions closer together. Increasingly, theses sessions are cancelled by the school or organisation. “Out of fear. There is a growing group who become more entrenched in their positions and do not feel like entering into a dialogue. Among secondary school students, opinions are getting more extreme”. Fears are growing and that is worrying. Fear that things can get out of hand here too. I am not getting any signals, but I am afraid. The municipality does not detect such signals either, says a spokesperson, who adds that Eindhoven is in close contact with various communities and partners in the city. “After the recent eruptions in Amsterdam that’s what we did, we got in touch.” (*) names know to Studio040 Source: Studio 040 Translated and condensed by Greta. * I have used ‘Israeli’ as the adjective for the Maccabi football supporters