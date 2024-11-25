Punk fans from all over the world gather at Strijp-S

Hardcore punk fans- 5500 of them- had a party in the Klokgebouw this weekend. They came to Eindhoven from all corners of the world for the Revolution Calling festival. “In this scene, this festival is one of the best in the world.”

Nearly thirty bands played in one of the halls of the Klokgebouw, with well-known names in the hardcore punk genre such as Agnostic Front, the Exploited, Judge, CIV and Biohazard. Many groups come from the United States, but with No Turning Back and All for Nothing there were also bands from our own country.

With 5500 visitors, the festival was sold out. And the audience gladly travelled to Eindhoven for that. Fans of the heavy guitar work came to Strijp-S from almost fifty countries. From Argentina, Brazil and Canada to China, Australia, South Africa and Japan. Most European countries were also represented in the Klokgebouw. “There are only a limited number of festivals in the world that can put together such a line-up, within this music scene. On the European mainland, we are the largest indoor punk festival”, says one of the organisers.

‘Perfect location’

He can explain why the festival is particularly popular in Eindhoven. “We are riding on the coattails of the fame of Dynamo Open Air and a large hardcore punk festival that gained a foothold in the city in the late nineties and was held in ‘t Karregat in Tongelre. “Punk originated in a metropolitan and industrial environment. That suits Eindhoven, a rock city with a working-class background. The old Philips factory here is also the perfect location for this music,” the organizer emphasises. “And an airport nearby is also handy for many bands.”

Challenge

According to the organiser, it is a challenge every year to put together a good line-up and to get everything logistically and financially sorted. Preparations for the next edition, at the end of 2025, are already underway. “We are guys from Brabant, and we have a passion for this music. It started as a dream for us to bring the bands we think are cool to Eindhoven. And that has worked out well in recent years. A band from New York even got back together after 28 years, to perform especially in Eindhoven.”

Charities

During the festival on Saturday, there was not only attention for music. For example, money was also raised for charity by selling t-shirts. The budget will go to goals such as Dutch homeless people and the construction of water wells in African communities. Furthermore, there was an online appeal to donate for the victims of the Stroomhuis, the cultural centre in Eindhoven that went up in flames last month. Last week, there was a special benefit evening for the Stroomhuis in the Effenaar.

