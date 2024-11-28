PSV makes surprising comeback and wins against Shakhtar

PSV managed to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in extremis. Five minutes before the end, the Eindhoven team was still 2-0 behind. But in the final minutes of this Champions League match, PSV managed to score three more times.

On Wednesday night, the Eindhoven club played poorly against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Champions League is not the stage on which the club should play sloppy. In the Eredivisie, PSV sometimes gets away with a mediocre match, but at the highest level an opponent always knows how to take advantage of that.

Errors

Shakhtar Donetsk managed to punish a sloppy PSV twice in the first half during the transition. After eight minutes, it was Danylo Sikan who managed to tap in a cross from the left. Not much later, Matteo Dams made a mistake on the left, allowing Oleksandr Zubkov to make it 0-2.

The crowd started whistling and was clearly unhappy, just like Peter Bosz. The coach intervened at half-time and brought on Ricardo Pepi. He started playing with Luuk de Jong in the hope of forcing something. But PSV created far too little. Still, things got exciting in Eindhoven when a Shakhtar player got a red card.

Tillman the hero

Malik Tillman made it possible to equalise three minutes before the end by surprising the keeper with a free kick in the near corner. The same Tillman equalised less than two minutes later. A blazing long-range shot was too powerful for the keeper: 2-2.

PSV wanted more, pushed on in injury time and still got the full loot. With the last kick of the match, Pepi managed to shoot PSV to victory. It resulted in crazy scenes in the stadium.

With the 3-2 victory, PSV is very close to the next round. Where ten points seem sufficient for the next round in the Champions League, PSV already has eight points with three games to go. One more win and the tickets for a place among the best 24 teams in Europe are a fact. In two weeks, the Eindhoven club will visit the French Stade Brest.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez