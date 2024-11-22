PSV commemorates departed fans ahead of match against FC Twente

Before the start of the league match against FC Twente – on Friday 6 December – PSV will honour supporters who have passed away. The commemoration fulfils a long-cherished wish of the supporters. It heralds a new tradition, where every December a match will be dedicated to PSV supporters who are no longer with us.

Supporters can submit names of the loved ones they want to honour at the Philips Stadium. The (pre)names of all these people will be displayed on the special attendance shirt worn by the players before the start of the match. A special page has been set up to register deceased PSV fans. This is possible until 27 November.

Shortly before the first whistle of PSV-FC Twente, an appropriate atmosphere will be created to commemorate the deceased. Not with silence, but with honourable applause. In supporter circles, there has long been a need to pause within a PSV environment to remember friends or family members who have lost their lives. The commemoration on 6 December is one of the initiatives that responds to this.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.