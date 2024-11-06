Province to investigate train station at Eindhoven Airport

The province is going to investigate the possibility of a new train station at Eindhoven Airport. The Brabant politicians have adopted a motion on this.

Eleven fractions in Provinciale Staten (provincial states) voted in favour of an investigation. Four other parties are against.

In 2020, an investigation was already conducted into Eindhoven Acht train station. However, a train station in the northwest of the city is becoming increasingly urgent, partly because chip machine manufacturer ASML is going to expand there, resulting in 20,000 new jobs. That campus, together with Eindhoven Airport, and the growing military base in Oirschot, is sufficient reason to investigate whether the construction of a train station is possible.

Roads

At the moment, the roads around the new ASML campus are insufficiently equipped for the increase in traffic. A station would ‘significantly shorten’ the travel time, it is said. It would also significantly reduce traffic congestion on A2, A50 and A58 motorways, according to the motion.

It is not yet clear when the results of the investigation will be ready.

Source: Studio040

