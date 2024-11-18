Pro-Palestine demonstration during GLOW Eindhoven

The focus in Eindhoven on Friday evening was not just on the GLOW light art. Pro-Palestinian protesters drew the attention to the war in Gaza which, the participants say, amounts to genocide.
The march through the crowded city centre was originally not going to take place, but Eindhoven4Palestine says the municipality had made a mistake. Over two hundred men, women and children joined. Some carried Palestinian flags. They also carried placards with texts such as ‘Stop Killing Children’.
The demonstration was peaceful. Provocative remarks aimed at the protesters were ignored, an observer says.
