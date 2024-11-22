Ottenbad swimmers frustrated with reservation system

A group of regular lap swimmers at Ottenbad are growing frustrated with the new reservation system. They say that the online booking requirement has made the pool less accessible, particularly for elderly swimmers.
The reservation system was introduced on 11 November at both Ottenbad and Tongelreep. Previously, pass cards were used, but these have now been replaced with online subscriptions and ‘strippenkaarten’ (swim tickets) for lane access. Additionally, the range of available swimming options has been altered.
Many swimmers feel that the new system has added unnecessary barriers, with some expressing a desire to simply swim whenever it suits them.
Ms Van der Spank is one of the people not happy with the development at the Ottenbad, she told Studio040. ‘Three weeks ago there was an A4 sheet hanging at the entrance to the pool informing us that the passe-partouts are disappearing and that there will be a reservation system.’
The disappearance of the passe-partout entails higher costs. ‘I now have to pay 210 euros in one go for an annual pass, which is a lot of money to pay in one go. A passe-partout cost 40 euros and with that I had to pay 2 euros per swim.’
Consultation
Van der Spank is particularly upset that the decision was made without any consultation with the swimmers. “There’s an elderly woman who spoke out against it. She even gathered signatures from other visitors. The pool then arranged a meeting to discuss the changes, which about 40 people attended,” says Van der Spank. “But even then, we had no say in the matter.”
“We should have had a voice, because this change hasn’t helped us at all. Elderly people, in particular, struggle with the online booking system. And as a carer, I already have a lot on my plate. I just want to swim spontaneously, whenever it suits me. I don’t want to be forced to take my phone with me every time.”
Booking
Despite the dissatisfaction of Van der Spank and other swimmers, Eindhoven municipality is not aware of any harm. ‘Through the reservation system, it is always clear which activities are available and whether there is space yes or no,’ the municipality informs. ‘Indeed, in summer or in the morning, it is possible that it is full. Moreover, by booking online, you can avoid queuing at the box office,’ the municipality informs.
The fact that older people have difficulty using such a system need not be a problem either, the municipality says. ‘It may take some getting used to, but our colleagues in the swimming pool will help as best they can. Moreover, it remains possible to buy a ticket at the cash register as well.’
Information
The claim of insufficient communication from the municipality is also puzzling. “We have informed our regular visitors, as well as those attending swimming and exercise classes and local associations, about the changes to the programme and the booking system,” the municipality explains. “This was done through a letter, which was sent to all lane swimmers, handed out at the ticket office, and distributed during swimming lessons. The communication took place around the autumn holidays.”
Furthermore, the municipality says that information sessions were held where there was demand. “These meetings provided valuable feedback. For example, we are now looking into the possibility of allowing people to book more than three sessions in advance.”
