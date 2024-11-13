Only one MBO student in new student housing

GroenLinks party and D66 have asked council questions about the student housing of MBO (secondary vocational education) students in Eindhoven. Hundreds of student rooms have been delivered in recent years. Yet only one MBO student is said to have been given a room.

Last year, 456 student rooms were built in the VB building (former Philips headquarter) and 735 student rooms were built on TU/e ​​(Eindhoven university of technoloyg) campus. However, inquiries by D66 and GroenLinks (green left) show that only one MBO student lives in all those rooms.

This is said to be because in order to be allowed to live on TU/e ​​campus, it is necessary to follow education on that campus. An unfair requirement, according to the fractions, because it disadvantages MBO students. D66 had previously proposed making housing available specifically for MBO students, but the city council did not think this was necessary because all groups would already be served by the current policy.

D66 and GroenLinks now believe that the opposite has been proven and want the city council to come up with a more targeted approach to providing housing for MBO students.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob