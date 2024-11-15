Municipalities struggle to make ends meet

Across municipalities in the region, there is growing financial strain. Waalre, Son en Breugel, and Geldrop-Mierlo are all facing budget shortfalls, forcing them to make cuts. The situation may worsen, with even less funding from the state expected in just over a year. “We hope that The Hague will wake up one day,” said Jan Boersma, alderman responsible for Son en Breugel’s finances.

His village is set to face a shortfall of 750,000 euros next year. Despite this, the national government continues to expect local authorities to carry out essential services, such as long-term healthcare for the sick. But carrying out these responsibilities is becoming increasingly difficult.

“More money needs to be allocated. If not, we’ll reach a point where we simply can’t meet the demands,” Boersma warned. “At that point, we’ll have no choice but to say, ‘You’ll have to do it yourselves.'”

Alderman Hans van de Laar, who oversees finance in Geldrop-Mierlo, shares his concerns. His municipality is managing for now, but a million-euro deficit looms by 2026 when the so-called “ravine year” sees three billion euros less in funding from the national government to local authorities.

‘You cannot keep handing out tasks without matching money. That has to be made clear to the government. And we are doing that united with the Association of Dutch Municipalities and surrounding municipalities. Eighty percent of municipalities are in those problems, so we have to form a front,’ Van de Laar says steadfastly.

Keeping a hand on the purse strings

Until then, it means keeping a hand on the purse strings. Villagers see it with pain in their hearts. ‘I do think it is a problem that the swimming pool may have to close because there is no more subsidy for it,’ a woman in the market in Son expresses her concerns. ‘There is also a discussion about more parking fees. That is not good for shopkeepers. That should not be cut,’ said a resident of Geldrop-Mierlo.

Citizens

Not only will less money by necessity go to, for instance, healthcare in Geldrop-Mierlo and the swimming pool in Son. The measures also hit citizens in the wallet.

‘The waste disposal levy will rise by 32 euros next year. For the property tax for an average home, another 25 euros will be added. Parking fees will go up from seven dimes to nine dimes for an hour,’ the Geldrop-Mierlo councillor lists some of the measures.

A man visiting the village market sees it with dismay. ‘If I hear what they are planning, it will be a big chunk next year. For me, it is still manageable, but for people who are already on the edge, it is getting harder and harder.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.