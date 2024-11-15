Most effective speed camera in Eindhoven issued over 17,500 fines

In the first eight months of the year, more than 246,000 speeding drivers were caught in North Brabant. The speed camera that issued the most fines is located in Eindhoven. The camera on Geldropseweg has already recorded over 17,500 fines in 2024.

This is according to research conducted by the comparison website Independent, based on data from the Central Judicial Collection Agency (CJIB). Since November 2022, the Public Prosecution Service has been using flexible speed cameras to target speeding. These mobile cameras are mounted on bollards that are regularly moved, making it difficult for drivers to anticipate their location. As a result, flexible speed cameras are proving to be far more effective than fixed ones.

‘Active’ Cameras

The flexible speed camera on Geldropseweg, where the speed limit is 50 km/h, has already issued 17,685 fines between January and August 2024. Another highly “active” camera in the same city is the fixed one on John F. Kennedylaan. Heading towards the city centre, 10,439 motorists were fined for exceeding the 70 km/h limit during this period.

