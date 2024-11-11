Mayor starts GLOW after ‘difficult week’

It made for a magical moment in the city, where hundreds watched Dijsselbloem climb the glass house on the market square.

At the kick-off the mayor said it had been a ‘difficult week’. It is not quite clear what he was referring to, whether it was the tragic death of sixteen-year-old Guusje or the shocking violence around the Maccabi Tel Aviv -Ajax match in Amsterdam or something else altogether.

Nevertheless, GLOW had begun officially after these words. Dijsselbloem’s task involved more than a mere push on the button, though. He next got on a special bike standing near the glass house. The energy of the cyclist turns this bike into a machine crushing PET bottles.

From bottle to lampshade

PET – a thermoplastic polymer- thus becomes raw material for the manufacture of sustainable lampshades. Lamp manufacturer Signify is taking part in a world record attempt to manufacture the world’s biggest recycled lampshade.

Source: Studio040

Translated and edited by Greta

