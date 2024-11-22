Man (32) knocked to the ground and robbed, perpetrators at large

A night out in Eindhoven in March took a dark turn for a 32-year-old man from Beverwijk, who was assaulted and robbed by three men on Hooghuisstraat.

Despite efforts by the police, the perpetrators have yet to be identified, and authorities are appealing to the public for help.

The victim was on his way back to his hotel after a night out when he was attacked by the trio. He was knocked to the ground and kicked before the men made off with his wallet, heading towards Emmasingel. They left the man lying on the street.

The police have conducted investigations and spoken to witnesses, but so far, the identities of the attackers remain unknown. As part of the investigation, surveillance footage will soon be shown on crime-solving programmes. Anyone with information about the assault or the suspects is urged to contact the police.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.