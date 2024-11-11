Major investment in Geldrop and Mierlo libraries

The libraries of Geldrop and Mierlo will receive almost 4.5 hundred thousand euros extra subsidy. The money from The Hague will be used, among other things, to make the libraries more of a meeting place, to extend the opening hours and to open a small branch in the Coevering district.

The mayor and alderpersons write this to the municipal council. According to the board, it concerns a one-off pot of money to strengthen the libraries, so that more residents can be reached. This should also improve the social function of the library within the municipality.

Spending

The money will be divided equally between the two villages. In Geldrop, the budget should reach more different groups of residents with more digital material on offer. The focus is also on promoting language skills. This should be done, among other things, by opening an extra branch in the vulnerable Coevering district.

In Mierlo, the goal is to make the library more of a meeting place, the connecting role the organisation has for the local community. The opening hours in Mierlo are also being extended.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas