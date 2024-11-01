Leenderweg rehabilitation delayed until late 2025

The redevelopment of Leenderweg in Eindhoven has been postponed. Initially set to begin in early 2025, work is now not expected to start until the end of that year or later. The road has long-needed renovation, with plans to install low-noise asphalt, renew bike paths, walkways, and parking spaces, and replace the greenery along the route. However, these upgrades will commence only after the Eindhoven Marathon in 2025. The delay is due to the need to relocate underground cables and pipes, as the current placement would hinder the planned asphalt bike paths, as stated by the mayor and aldermen.

That work, like repairing the sewer under the busy arterial road, will take place before the 2025 marathon, but the redevelopment itself won’t happen until after the sporting event.

Hanevoet Bridge

Finally, the delay has another benefit, the municipality points out. Work on the Hanevoet bridge can now be carried out in the first half of 2025, where it would otherwise have had to wait because of the work on Leenderweg.

Earlier this year, residents already offered a petition for a refurbishment of Leenderweg. Among other things, they pleaded for quiet asphalt, a better bike path, and more trees.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.