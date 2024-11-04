Here’s what the new Tongelreep looks like

Three of Eindhoven Tongelreep’s four swimming pools will open to the public after years of planning and construction. Studio040 was allowed to take a look in advance.

On 11 November, the three lanes will be opened to swimmers and clubs. The recreational pool will not be ready for use then. It has to be finished before the summer.

Long road

At the end of 2016, the old wave pool was axed by the municipality. A more modern and simple pool had to take its place, thought the city council at the time. It took some time before there was a plan for a new Tongelreep supported by all parties involved. Financing did not go smoothly either, due to rising construction costs and a failed tender.

Rainwater

The construction of the Tongelreep was done in two phases. The construction of the 50-metre, 25-metre, instructional and a leisure pool were part of the first phase. The second phase involves the construction of the entrance, office spaces, an outdoor spray park and the forecourt. During that development, everyone can continue to swim. All renovations are expected to be completed by early 2026. An additional 2,000 square metres of swimming water will then be available. Some of this will be rainwater.

Swimming lessons

With the opening of the renovated pool, the municipality also hopes to reduce the waiting lists for swimming lessons. Currently, there are 1250 registrations at the municipal swimming schools. Swimming lessons will start immediately from 11 November, in the new pools. There will also be an extra time for swimming lessons

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan