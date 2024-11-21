Healthcare programme for Internationals at Summa College

New healthcare training at Summa for internationals and spouses of expats starting in 2025. An opportunity for those seeking employment in healthcare.

Starting in February 2025, Summa College will launch an exciting new program designed for internationals/international spouses aiming for a healthcare career. This work-study program provides the opportunity to work in nursing home care and care for individuals with disabilities. The minimum requirement is a VMBO equivalent or a 3-year higher education in many countries*.

Information session on November 28

Curious about this unique opportunity? Summa Zorg en Welzijn will host an information morning on Thursday, November 28, at Willem de Rijkelaan 3 in Eindhoven. The session starts at 9:30 AM and lasts approximately two hours. During the event, you’ll gain insight into the course content and the opportunities it offers.

Who Is Summa looking for?

Summa is specifically seeking internationals and expat spouses who have an affinity for healthcare. A basic knowledge of the Dutch language is a plus, with preference given to candidates who speak Dutch at an A2/B1 level.

A practical work-study program

The program spans 20 weeks, during which students attend school one day a week. Parallelly, students work at least 20 hours per week at one of the healthcare institutions partnering with Summa College. This hands-on approach allows students to gain practical experience and will enable them to apply their newly acquired knowledge in the workplace. Healthcare organisations could cover part of the study costs while students can earn a wage during the 20-week programme. However, more information will be shared during the information session on 28 November. To register for the information session, reach out to the email below.

Registration

Want to learn more or sign up for the information morning? Send an email to Marieke.saris@summacollege.nl.

9:30 am, 28 Nov, Summa College

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

*Detailed information at the session.