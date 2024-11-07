Geldrop-Mierlo concludes purchase agreement with Pali Group

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has reached an agreement with the Pali Group regarding the purchase of the commercial building in which the slaughterhouse was active until April 1 of this year.

After years of wrangling with local residents about odour and noise pollution, the municipality and the Pali Group decided in 2023 to look for another location for the slaughterhouse.

The letter of intent also stipulated that the municipality would be the first to purchase the locations at Industriepark and Emopad. This is important because otherwise another slaughterhouse could take up residence in the business premises, which could continue to cause inconvenience to local residents.

It will not come to that. Agreement still had to be reached on the purchase price. That has now been achieved.

That does not mean that the purchase is final. It must first be approved by the city council. The purchase agreement will be discussed for the first time on November 18 and will be voted on December 9.

