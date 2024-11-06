‘Free academic year at TU/e ​​for winner of mathematics prize’

University Fund Eindhoven promises the winner of the Math Olympiad a year of free study at the TU/e. The fund does this to attract mathematical talent to the region.

The math Olympiad is a national mathematics competition for secondary school students. The University Fund Eindhoven, a foundation that wants to help solve social issues, makes the prize available to encourage talented mathematicians to study in Eindhoven. A year of studying at the Eindhoven University of Technology ​​costs around €2,600.

“The maths Olympiad has been working with TU/e ​​for many years and the greatest mathematicians in the Netherlands participate in the competition. We are happy to help these top talents to make a flying start with their academic education in Eindhoven”, Henk Kivits, chairman of the fund, says.

Appreciation

“We have enormous appreciation for this initiative of the UFe”, chairman of the board of the university, Robert-Jan Smits, says. “There is an insatiable need for top talent in the sciences in the Brainport Region. This helps to bring the best mathematicians to Eindhoven. I congratulate the UFe and of course the winners on this prize”.

The first person to claim the prize will be announced soon. On Friday, 8 November, the winner of this year’s Maths Olympiad will be announced on the TU/e ​​campus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob