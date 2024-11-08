Flat in Eindhoven shut for drug discovery

A flat on Boutenslaan in Eindhoven will remain closed for four months, following a decision by the municipality after drugs were discovered.

On 21st August, 22 grams of MDMA were found in the property, along with equipment typically associated with drug dealing. This led the Eindhoven authorities to order the closure of the flat. The circumstances surrounding how the police came across the drugs have not been disclosed.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta