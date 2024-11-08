Extra staff deployed to tackle illegal waste dumping

Illegal waste dumping is an ongoing issue in Eindhoven, with piles of rubbish bags, discarded furniture, and other refuse frequently found around waste bins and underground containers. In response, the city’s waste management company, Cure, has assigned two additional staff members to address the problem.

“Cleaning it up costs about 6.5 tonnes a year,” says Cure, highlighting the significant time and resources dedicated to dealing with the issue.

Anyone familiar with the city will have likely encountered the problem: bins or underground containers that are overrun with rubbish. Torn bags spilling trash onto the street, old mattresses, broken furniture, and other unwanted items can often be found in these areas.

Although some residents voice their frustrations to Cure, the company’s director, Frans van Strijp, believes these complaints are largely unjustified. He insists that there is enough capacity within the city’s waste disposal system for people to dispose of their rubbish correctly. “So why there’s still a mess at some bins and containers is a bit of a mystery,” Van Strijp says. “I think, for instance, if you live on the fifth floor and forget your pass, you might just leave your bag by the bin instead of taking it back upstairs.”

Despite these challenges, Cure is working to reduce illegal dumping and maintain a cleaner city, though the problem continues to demand significant resources.

Impact

A seemingly small decision, but with the necessary consequences for Cure. Over 15,000 times a year, rubbish collectors have to turn out extra in Eindhoven. For instance, to clean up a chair or a handful of rubbish bags. Anyone who thinks that is a small effort for the waste management company is mistaken.

‘It takes someone to take the call, employees have to be scheduled and extra vehicles deployed,’ sums up the director. And that runs into paperwork. Cleaning up illegally dumped waste costs tons every year. Waste coaches were previously hired to help residents, for instance by giving tips on waste separation and making the rules clear to all residents.

Digging through waste

The two new employees will have a different role. To reduce the dumping of illegal waste. This is not entirely new, according to the municipality. ‘Until a few years back, there was also supervision, and criminal fines were imposed. The problem with that was that that fine was aimed at actual observation of the offence: this was difficult in practice.’

The work will be done differently this time. ‘They pull open rubbish bags and look for, for example, invoices with someone’s name on them,’ Van Strijp explains. That person is presented with the bill for the dirty work. The Cure director cannot name an exact amount, but it won’t be a small amount.

And if it is unclear who made the mess? ‘Then the residents will bear the cost (waste collection levy, ed.).’ Still, Van Strijp does not fear that the employees will act as a red rag on a bull, in the same way, that boas are sometimes treated aggressively. ‘We are concerned as hell about the situation, but it is also a big annoyance for Eindhoven residents. So I think they are happy.’

The finishing touches are currently being made by the parties involved. Cure’s new staffs are expected to start work early next year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.