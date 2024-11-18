Expansion of Eindhoven Airport terminal started

At Eindhoven Airport, the starting signal was given on Monday morning for the expansion of the terminal. This will make the arrival and departure area at the airport much larger.

The key to the construction site was symbolically handed over to the CEO of construction company Heijmans on Monday. Eindhoven Airport is expanding the terminal because the current terminal has become far too small over the years. The arrival and departure hall were built for a maximum of five million passengers. Last year, almost seven million passengers used the airport.

Design

The design for the extension comes from EGM architects, Iv-Bouw and Peutz. The new part will be transparent, with lots of glass. The building will also be gas-free, with a heat-cold storage system and 1100 solar panels on the roof. Furthermore, there will be extra insulation and planting on the roof.

Nuisance

The job should be finished in just over 2.5 years. The highest point of the terminal should be reached in a year. Eindhoven Airport expects that passengers and employees will experience little inconvenience from the construction work. For example, Heijmans is working with electrical equipment. This should limit noise pollution. The traffic flows are also arranged in such a way that travellers do not experience any inconvenience, according to the airport.

Source: www.studio040.nl

