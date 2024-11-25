Emergency surgery could not save Polar Bear Wilbär

Polar bear Wilbär, a celebrity in Eindhoven Zoo, died this weekend. The adult male, sixteen years old, underwent emergency surgery last weekend to remedy a worsening umbilical hernia. However, the expected recovery did not materialise.

Despite the success of the operation, Wilbär continued to suffer agonising abdominal pain. He refused both food and drink and his blood circulation deteriorated. The vet and the carers did all they could to help him recover, but to no avail.

In the end consultation with the vet resulted in the decision to eurhanise Wilbär to prevent further suffering. This caused much emotion among his carers. The polar bear had been in Eindhoven Zoo since 2022, as part of the European management programme.

Valuable

European zoos aim at creating a healthy reserve population, since the species is in danger of becoming extinct in the wild. His union with female polar bear Frimas resulted in the birth Otis, a valuable addition to the preservation of the species.

Source: Studio 040

Image source: Eindhoven Zoo

Translated by Greta