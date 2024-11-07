Elderly watch PSV match together

It is a cosy Tuesday evening in the canteen of football club Tongelre in Eindhoven. Elderly people from the neighbourhood were invited to watch a PSV match, together with members of the Eindhoven amateur club. The initiative is intended to bring people together and give lonely elderly people a nice evening.

“A day has 24 hours. There are always moments of loneliness. You can do a lot, but in the evening you sometimes feel that, when you are home alone”, says one of the men who has joined the canteen. The initiative is also appreciated by the other people present. “I like football and you are out of it for a while”, says a woman.