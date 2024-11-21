‘Elderly suit’ at care institutions

A suit that makes you feel eighty years old, that’s what drew attention to healthcare institutions in South-East Brabant during the special week. It looks like you’re twenty kilos heavier, or like you’re looking through a straw and you can barely hear anything. Getting up is a challenge when you’re wearing it. Visitors who have tried on the suit realise very well that life becomes a lot more difficult when you’re old.

Exactly the intention of the initiators. They want people to reflect on their own old age and on the innovations that will make care more efficient in the future. “There are more and more elderly people who need care,” says Veerle van Overloop, project leader innovation at care group Archipel.

“But the number of care providers is decreasing. This should enable the elderly to live more independently, and there are various resources for this.”

Pills

“For example, you see that administering medication used to be done by healthcare providers,” says Van Overloop. “That is now taken over by a dispenser that ejects the right pills at the right times every day.”

According to Van Overloop, it is important that these types of tasks are taken over. “This ensures that fewer care moments are needed per day. This way we can provide care to the people who really need it.”

Robots

“Technological developments in the home are increasingly seen as normal,” says Wim Luteijn, team coach at Archipel. “We are increasingly seeing applications with robots such as curtains that open and close automatically and doors that can be operated remotely. By applying this in homes for the elderly, we relieve the pressure on care.” According to Luteijn.