Eindhoven’s intergenerational initiative receives royal recognition

Carlijn van den Berge and her team of ‘Boefjes and Baristas’ will receive a certificate from King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima next Tuesday. They will receive this royal recognition for a special initiative in Eindhoven that brings together young children, parents and the elderly.

Baristas Berckelhof

The initiative of Stichting ‘De Buurtverbinder’ started six years ago in Den Bosch and has now been active in Eindhoven for over eighteen months. Since it started at Vitalis Berckelhof, more than a thousand participants from different generations have shared valuable moments.

According to Van den Berge, the programme offers more than just socialising: ‘It strengthens social networks, reduces loneliness and promotes happiness for participants of all ages. The royal recognition follows the completion of the Oranje Fonds Growth Programme. This is a three-year programme that supports social initiatives.

Mutual support

At a time when care is becoming scarcer and people are living independently for longer, the importance of social networks is growing enormously,’ Van den Berge continues. Our weekly activities in Eindhoven show how bringing generations together creates more mutual support, understanding and fun.

She emphasises that it is not just about older people. Parents also feel seen and recognised, children learn from older people and older people find meaning and joy again. Thanks to the Oranje Fonds Growth Programme, the foundation has made great strides in professionalising and increasing its impact.

This recognition confirms that our mission – connecting generations for a happier society – is widely appreciated. It motivates us to continue expanding our programme in Eindhoven and the rest of the Netherlands,’ says Van den Berge.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan