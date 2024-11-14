Eindhoven to subsidise social housing with another 8.5 million euros

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to invest 8.5 million euros in social housing. This money should help housing corporations to realise their sky-high ambitions.

The city council had set itself the goal of realising 12,000 homes during this administrative period. That number is not being achieved. The market conditions are difficult, making raw materials and personnel expensive. In addition, housing corporations are also faced with a sustainability task that costs a lot of money.

But while those ‘moderate’ ambitions were not achieved, the construction task is only growing. For example, 31,000 homes must be added region-wide by 2030. This is in the context of the growth of ASML and the jobs that will be created by the growth forecast of the high-tech giant.

Push

At the moment, however, too many projects that housing corporations are working on are not coming to fruition, simply because they are not financially feasible. The subsidy money from the municipality should provide that push so that the construction plans can be paid for by the corporations.

27 million

An additional 3.5 million euros had already been set aside in the administrative agreement to accelerate housing construction – that is for Beethoven – and an additional 7.5 million euros has also been set aside this year and in 2025 to ensure that housing construction ambitions can at least be partially realised.

On those numbers now comes another 8.5 million euros. For 750 homes Eindhoven is adding 7500 euros per home, which amounts to 5,625,000 euros. For another 750 homes the municipality is adding 3750 euros, which amounts to 2,812,500 euros: that amounts to almost 8.5 million euros.

Together with the previous investment in housing, the amount of investments in housing by the board amounts to 27 million euros. In addition, the city council hopes that ASML will also want to contribute extra. The high-tech giant is said to be considering investing 8.5 million euros in the social housing task.

Companies

An important part of the college plans is that the millions in subsidies that are made available can only be used by housing corporations. “It is possible that private developers also want to claim this subsidy scheme if they also build in the social segment,” the college reports.

In that case, commercial parties are missing out, says the city council. Legally, the municipality does not think it is necessary to make the subsidies accessible to commercial real estate developers. Moreover, these parties can claim extra financing from the Eindhoven Bouwt Door program.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez