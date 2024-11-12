Eindhoven strives to be a city where everyone can be themselves and feel at home. Nevertheless, all kinds of discrimination are experienced. The municipality wants to gain more insight and is launching various studies, starting with a survey on experiences with discrimination.

According to Alderperson Samir Toub (Diversity and Inclusion), residents’ input is indispensable because the results paint a clear picture of the extent of discrimination in Eindhoven. At the same time, the results contribute to the prevention and combating of discrimination.

“Recent figures show that there is no room for doubt; discrimination is still a persistent problem in the Netherlands. By conducting local research into this, we are taking another step towards a city where everyone feels at home and has equal opportunities.”

Perspectives

In Eindhoven, an independent study is being conducted by the anti-discrimination facility RADAR, among other things, into discrimination among residents within the Afro-Dutch, Jewish, Islamic, and (South)East Asian communities. The perspectives of residents without a migration background are also included in this study.

This was chosen because relatively little information is available about these groups at a local level and there is no specific approach for these forms of discrimination. The perspectives of residents without a migration background are also important.

In order to reach a broad and diverse target group, it is brought to the attention of the entire city and there is collaboration with key figures from the communities mentioned. Collaboration partners are also asked to encourage others to participate in the survey.

Scope

To do something about discrimination in a targeted manner, insight must be gained into experiences with prejudice and racism. In addition to the scope, support for a more inclusive city and the role that the municipality can play in this are also examined. The research must ultimately lead to an effective anti-discrimination policy.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran