Eindhoven Airport takes neighbours behind the scenes

Living near an airport can be quite a nuisance. To show a different side, Eindhoven Airport held a neighbourhood day on Saturday. People from the surrounding villages were invited to come and take a look behind the scenes.

Broadcasting Brabant

Nazar Vasnyov gets behind the wheel of a small plane for a moment. Like a real VIP, Lucie van Dingenen from Valkenswaard takes a seat in a private plane. Great, it’s really comfortable. I’m ready to take off,’ she giggles. Lucie came to Eindhoven Airport’s Neighbourhood Day mainly out of curiosity. “I wanted to see what it’s like at the airport. Cool and very interesting”.

On Neighbourhood Day, people from the surrounding villages were invited to take a look behind the scenes at the airport. Many took up the invitation. Like Frans Jacobs. “We are close neighbours. We live about seven kilometres from here, so we hear the planes every day. So we thought we should come and have a look when the door is open. It’s nice to get to know your neighbours a bit better”.

The other side

Customs, the fire brigade and baggage handlers were all present at the neighbourhood day. Paul de Groot bats his eyes. I live in Son, that’s where all the planes come in. I think it’s nice to see it from a different angle now.

Gerrie van Mol lives in Wintelre. She is less enthusiastic. “There are a lot of neighbours here, but they are all up very early. The first plane takes off at seven o’clock and we’re already drowning in noise”, she explains. Nevertheless, she decided to come to the neighbourhood day. “Just out of interest. We are used to the airport now. So it was interesting to see a bit more than what you normally see behind the fence”.

Mutual understanding

Marianne Jacobs walks around with a large camera. “I had no idea what there was to see. But I think it is good for mutual understanding. To look inside instead of having an opinion from the outside”.

And 16-year-old Nazar Vasnyov from Geldrop wants to come back more often. He is allowed to sit behind the wheel of a small plane for a while. “I hope I can fly one later. That’s one of my dreams. Who knows, maybe it will work out, that would be nice”.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan