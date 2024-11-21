Educational institutions to train additional people annually for semiconductor sector

Over the next two years, educational institutions in the Brainport region will have 45 million euros at their disposal to train additional people for a job in the chip sector. This was announced by the ministries of Economic Affairs and OCW (Education, Culture and Science).

In total, 450 million euros are available for education to strengthen the microchip industry, of which 275 million euros have been set aside for the Brainport region. With this money, a total of 5,000 people can be trained in five years, and 19,000 people can be retrained and upskilled.

How the first 45 million euros will be spent is now clear. Summa, Fontys and the TU/e ​​will use the money to train hundreds of extra students. The mbo trainer Ter AA from Helmond is also claiming the money. In addition to the 45 million euros, 17 million euros have also been reserved for the further and retraining of people.

“We are pleased with the news that we can start so soon,” says Paul van Nunen of economic development company Brainport Development. “In Brainport, we are faced with the enormous challenge of training, retraining and upskilling additional technical people at all levels. That is why Summa, Ter AA, Fontys and TU/e ​​are joining forces. They are going to start training 5,000 additional students.”

Academy

In addition, work is being done with the Brainport Academy, where educational institutions, together with the business community, train even more people specifically aimed at a job in the microchip industry. This includes partners of international knowledge workers and status holders. This plan will be further elaborated in the coming months.

“We have been saying for several years that a leap forward in education is urgently needed here in the region,” says Robert-Jan Smits, chairman of the board of TU/e. “That is because of the enormously growing demand for technical talent. It is particularly good news that The Hague is now allocating resources for this, so that we can make an even greater contribution to the availability of highly educated top talent for the semiconductor sector.”

With the first step that education is going to take in the leap in scale, it becomes clearer again about how the Beethoven billions are spent.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez