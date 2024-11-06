‘Different market rainbow’ festival is closing down

The edition of last summer seems to have been the last ‘Andere Mert Regenboog’ (different market rainbow) festival. The working group that organised the event annually in Geldrop is stopping. A lack of sufficient volunteers at the participating organisations seems to be the main reason.

Moreover, according to the organising working group of Andere Mert Regenboog Festival, there are now ‘other possibilities and moments to get people enthusiastic about the environment, sustainability and development cooperation’.

“We have noticed especially this year that it took a lot of energy to bring together enough exhibitors who wanted to put the environment, sustainability and development cooperation on the Geldrop map, despite the extra efforts of the municipality”.

Counterpart

The Andere Mert started almost thirty years ago as a counterpart of the Mei’se Mert (May market). A few years later, Regenboogfestival (rainbow festival) started, with a lot of attention for world music. The two events continued together about twenty years ago as Andere Mert Regenboog Festival.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob