Construction work for GLOW Festival in full swing

Final touches are being added to light installations as preparations for the GLOW festival ramp up in Eindhoven. This Thursday afternoon, workers were busy applying the last pieces of duct tape and connecting cables in readiness for the event, which kicks off next Saturday.

The light art festival will take place not only in Eindhoven but also in Best, Oirschot, and Helmond, showcasing dozens of illuminated artworks along a kilometre-long route. Highlights include Rooted Together, a glowing tree at Lichtplein, and delicate flames at 18 Septemberplein. The theme for this year’s festival is The Stream, symbolising the flow of crowds moving like a river through the streets, parks, and squares to experience the stunning light displays.

GLOW on Air

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be broadcast live by Studio040, with coverage available in both sound and vision for all eight days. The mobile studio, located on the Markt among other sites, will capture the magic of GLOW. The festival runs from next Saturday until Saturday, 16th November.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.