Construction of 242 homes of Lightyards in Eindhoven started

The real estate developer AM is constructing two residential towers next to the ‘Social Hub’. The ‘Student Hotel’, part of Lightyards built in Eindhoven in 2017, was later renamed ‘Social Hub’.

The 242 apartments will be divided over two residential towers. Highlight, which is 75 meters high, will have 192 rental homes, which will be rented out in the mid-priced and expensive segments. These homes will be rented out by real estate investor Investe, which bought the homes from AM.

Residential building Lumen will be thirty meters high and have fifty owner-occupied apartments. BAM Group will be responsible for the construction. In addition to the residential buildings, an office building will be built later. It is not yet known when this will happen.

With the construction of Lumen and Highlight, a major project is being started in the plans of KnoopXL. In addition to Lightyards, other large projects are planned on the south side of the station, such as District E, Edge Eindhoven, and the underground bicycle shed.

On Wednesday afternoon, aldermen Stijn Steenbakkers (KnoopXL) and Mieke Verhees (Housing) will herald the start of construction. They will do so in the presence of Jaap van Engelshoven and Simon van den Boomen, directors of AM and Investe, respectively.

Source:Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran