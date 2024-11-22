Code yellow in Eindhoven region due to wintry conditions

Road users are advised to take extra care on Friday morning. A Code Yellow warning has been issued by the KNMI for the Eindhoven region due to wintry conditions.

The weather institute warns that roads may be slippery, with winter precipitation such as snow or hail contributing to the hazardous conditions. Wet surfaces could also freeze because of low temperatures.

KNMI recommends that drivers reduce their speed and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Pedestrians should exercise extra caution on bridges, roads, cycle paths, and footpaths. The Code Yellow warning will remain in effect until midday in Eindhoven and surrounding areas.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news: Chaitali Sengupta.