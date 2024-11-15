Bollywood dance booms in Eindhoven

Bollywood dancing is booming in Eindhoven. The classes offered by dance school Pyel in Blixembosch and at de Hurk are especially popular among expats from India, who also use the classes as a meeting place, source of questions, and outlet.

Bollywood is the name of the Indian film industry, a fusion of Bombay (now Mumbai) and Hollywood. Bollywood dancing, in turn, is a vibrant dance style inspired by the energetic routines seen in Bollywood films.

“There’s everything in it. Whatever you want—salsa, street dance, hip-hop, reggaeton—it’s really a mix of all kinds of styles,” says Sumintra Manichand. She began teaching this lively dance, set to rousing music, some time ago. It quickly attracted dozens of new members, and now she leads classes every week at the Blixems community centre and on the Hurk, with students of all ages—men and women alike.

“We have nearly 30 children and 40 adults dancing with us. Most are Indian expats, but we’re increasingly seeing people from other backgrounds—Dutch, Chinese, all sorts—who love Bollywood dancing. It’s taking off in Eindhoven!”

Struggles

Sumintra herself was born in the Netherlands but has a Surinamese/Hindustani background. She found her identity in Bollywood dancing. Her performance is a much sought-after act throughout the Netherlands but she also teaches the dance to others. During classes, she tries to do more than just dance. ‘There are people who have difficulties at work, struggle with integrating, and they find each other here. They realise they are not alone.’

Rajani is one of the most enthusiastic participants. She tells how dancing pulled her out of depression. ‘I have been living in the Netherlands for five years now but was very homesick. I missed my homeland and my family. Then I heard about this dance school. It made me happy again. We do more than just learn steps. We share joys and sorrows.’ Meanwhile, Rajani is doing much better: she is happy, and she has also started taking Dutch lessons again.

Mutual understanding

Founder Sumintra not only tries to impart Dutch words to her students, she also wants to include them in all kinds of Eindhoven events such as Glow and the arrival of Sinterklaas. ‘The other day we celebrated September 18 here. For the first time, Indian people heard that there was heavy fighting here during the war and that freedom was not at all a given. Then mutual understanding grows and people also become a bit more proud of where they live.’

Finally, the dance school owner explicitly invites natives of Eindhoven to dance with her. ‘You are most welcome, we are open to everyone.’

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.