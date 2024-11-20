Assault after Groots concert: wanted man turns himself in

The man wanted for assaulting another man after one of the concerts by Guus Meeuwis in Eindhoven, has turned himself in to the police. The assault happened after the concert on 22 June.

At around 23:00 that evening, after the ‘Groots met een zachte G‘ (‘Great with a soft G’), commotion broke out in Philips Stadium on Frederiklaan. This was shortly after the Guus Meeuwis concert there had ended. A 26-year-old visitor tried to calm the quarrel, after which he was suddenly punched hard in the forehead. First aid had to treat his severe head wound.

According to the police, the victim is left with a permanent, visible scar. Photos of the suspect were shown on the television programme Bureau Brabant of Omroep Brabant (local Brabant broadcasting corporation) on Monday evening. He was clearly shown, because he had not reported himself up until then. After the broadcast, the man reported to the police.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob