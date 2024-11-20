Asphalt Stratumseind ​​will be removed in December

The Municipality of Eindhoven will start removing asphalt on Stratumseind ​​and Oude Stadsgracht in December. Instead, cobblestones will be laid.

When redesigning the streets in the city centre, the city council opted for a central strip of asphalt in 2019. This was reversed after it became apparent that cyclists were only too happy to maintain a high cycling pace and the material also caused the necessary heat stress.

That is why it was decided that the newly constructed street had to be dug up again. This will happen from 2 December. First, the section from the intersection of Begijnenhof and Kerkstraat/Catharinaplein will be tackled. This is expected to last until mid-December.

The second phase will start in the new year. From 6 January, the last section of Stratumseind ​​and Oude Stadsgracht will be replaced. The streets should be paved by the end of March. No work will be done on the streets during Christmas and Carnival.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob