Almost 2,500 homes added in Eindhoven this year

Almost 2,500 homes are expected to be added to Eindhoven this year. Over the entire period of the Eindhoven coalition, until the spring of 2026, more than 8,700 new homes are expected to be delivered. The objective of the coalition factions of PvdA, GroenLinks, CDA and D66 is that 12,000 homes will be built in four years.

In fact, 2935 homes are expected to be completed this year, but homes have also been demolished. The high housing production over 2024 is good news for Eindhoven, where there is a major housing shortage. The number of 12,000 new homes in four years will not be achieved. Especially after only a small 1400 homes were built last year.

The ambition of the city council seems to be missed again by 2025. It is expected that 1808 gross homes will be delivered. Net, taking demolition into account, that is 1678. That meagre harvest will be compensated the following year, the last year of the administrative period, with a net number of 3209 homes that will be delivered, according to figures from the municipality.

Goals

The goal that the city council had set itself, namely the construction of 12,000 new homes over four years, has not been achieved. Gross, 9822 homes appear to be added until the end of the administrative period, net, 8733 are added. Of that number, 3180 are social homes. Making a third of the housing construction social, as the board had set itself as a goal, seems to be successful.

5000

Only after the municipal elections of 2026, housing construction seems to really gain momentum. From 2027 to 2030, an average of 5,000 net homes must be delivered annually. At the moment, most of those plans are still in the study phase.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez