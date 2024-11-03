3D-Art should reduce speed on Stratumseind

A three-dimensional zebra crossing and a take on the Eindhovense vibes have been painted on Stratumseind in a playful attempt to get cyclists and moped riders to reduce their speed.

One biker who just whizzed past admits he had missed it. “I was going too fast, I guess”, he says. Although he did not reduce his speed, he does understand that slowing down is necessary. “Pedestrians should be safe here, in a pedestrian area. I do only bike here during quiet times”.