330 Homes Stadhuisplein close to realisation

The first new construction project around Stadhuisplein is getting closer to realisation phase. The first detailed illustrations have been announced by construction company Govaers. It has also been announced how the facade of the bank building that used to be on the site will be integrated.

The plans were already known in broad outline. There will be 330 homes on the side of the square directly opposite City Hall. The plinths of the new construction must have a commercial function.

Price tag

The homes will be difficult for many people to afford. For example, only ten per cent of the new construction is social housing, the rest of the homes are in the middle segment or expensive segment. Incidentally, the city council is imposing stricter requirements on affordability for the other housing projects around the square.

Eindhoven city council, meanwhile, should have approved the plans on Tuesday evening. If that happened, the permit application for construction can begin.

Source: Studio040

