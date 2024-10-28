Young man arrested for sexual harrassment

In Eindhoven the police has, for the very first time as far as we know, arrested a person for sexual harrassment in public. Near shopping centre Piazza a young man was harrassing a girl. Since this summer a new law has been in force making sexual harrassment in public punishable by law.

The 18-year-old from Utrecht was arrested last week, reports ED. The victim is said to have been sexually intimidated by words and gestures.

Caught in the act

Since July, the police have had the power to arrest people when they are caught catcalling, wolf whistling or hissing. The police can also issue fines.