Worries about commercial parking enforcer

Parking enforcement in Eindhoven has recently been in the hands of commercial party P1. Eindhoven political forum for democracy fears that as a result, people are being ticketed all the time because the company wants to make a profit. That is why party chairman Nicolas Knoester asked council questions.

Forum voor Democratie chairman Knoester’s concerns do not come out of the blue. P1, a subsidiary of Dutch company Q-Park, is also responsible for parking enforcement in Amsterdam. It has been agreed between that city and the company that P1 gets a bonus if enough people are fined.

In Knoester’s view, a worrying development. “This gives P1 a financial incentive to fine as many people as possible, which also means that people increasingly receive unjustified parking fines”.

He wants to know whether the Municipality of Eindhoven has also made that arrangement with the parking enforcement agency. If so, FvD wants to know how high the bonus is. Should there be no similar financial incentive for P1, the party wants to know how the company then makes a profit.

Profit

Rather, Knoester would prefer not to see parking enforcement in the hands of a commercial party at all. He fears it will generate a lot of unjustified fines. The group chairman wants to know whether the city council shares the view that it should be a government task. Finally, Knoester wants insight into the contract between P1 and the Municipality of Eindhoven. The council questions are expected to be answered on 11 November.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob