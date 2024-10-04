Two right hands help young people and planet

Because I am a little early for the interview with Jolanda Helversteijn, head, heart and hands of charity ‘Rechterhanden’ in Veldhoven, I take a good look round the premises. In a limited space, a brainstorming meeting is in progress to inspire creators to come up with new designs; a young woman is working on one of the many sewing machines, transforming jeans fabric into potholders, clothes racks display second-hand clothes, hats and shoes, and the jeans section is chock-full of donated jeans to be transformed into the innovative products the shop sells. This is ‘Rechterhanden’, Right hands, as in helpmates, a charity with ideals put into practice in a way that works.

When Jolanda has ensured everyone has something to get on with, she is ready to explain how ‘Rechterhanden’ came into being. As will become increasingly clear as the interview progresses, the charity has two intertwined and equally important goals, like the warp and the weft of a woven fabric, to stay within the field of textiles.

One strand is directly linked with the fashion industry, Jolanda’s field all her professional working life. At ROC Tilburg school for fashion, Jolanda realised early on that apart from learning to design and tailor, students would also have to learn about the textile industry and its impact on the planet. What happens to clothes people no longer wear? And not only students. Jolanda held talks at companies and organised group workshops. When the building where those activities took place had to be demolished, she decided to move these activities to Veldhoven, her place of residence, after all.

The second strand involves co-founders Isaac Tol and Naomi and Nenah Gorissen as much as Jolanda. All four have experienced, either first-hand or second-hand, how regular care organisations often fall short when it comes to getting young people back on track. Those young people, aged between 15 and 30, may be dealing with depression or addiction and need help finding their goals and motivation.

The adolescents and young adults are invited to this ‘social breeding ground’ – as the Rechterhanden website words it – to develop, meet others, and find guidance in setting goals. They meet and mingle with some six students of fashion design schools in Brabant whose apprenticeships Jolanda supervises. Everyone, from whatever background, is busy in the creative process and behind the common goals of producing sustainable products in an inclusive and safe environment.

As we talk, people pop in and out of the shop to drop things off, browse or buy the merchandise, or ask Jolanda about something. The enterprise is thriving. Besides the 15 young people creating the products, there are some 15 volunteers. They run the shop, take care of pricing, style the displays. Donors and volunteers are always welcome. Now that Rechterhanden have proved their worth, the Veldhoven municipality is also showing more interest in their work and may even make funds available for clearly defined projects.

Everyone at Rechterhanden is a volunteer. They would like to expand, accommodate more people, set up in other locations, as the need for what they provide is obvious. Jolanda’s biggest satisfaction is seeing a young, bullied woman who had not dared to leave her house for six years extend her visits to the shop from once to twice a week. Helping hands indeed.

Written for Eindhoven News by Greta