Tower Niko at Strijp-S : ‘From here you can see Den Bosch’

At 109 meters, Tower Niko at Strijp-S is the tallest in the city. Studio040 took a look from the roof.

The highest point of the new building at Strijp-S was reached earlier . At 109 metres, the building is four metres higher than De Admirant, in the centre of Eindhoven. “From here you can see Den Bosch, Geldrop and Helmond,” says Tom van Loo of SDK Vastgoed. Constructing such a tall building is quite an undertaking, and no effort has been spared. “With many buildings of this size, the façade is made pre-fab in a factory and put on with a crane,” Van Loo explains. “With this building, we still do traditional bricklaying, which is special at this height.”

High-rise

Eindhoven is building vigorously, including in height. Niko has 36 floors, but can’t enjoy the title “tallest building in Eindhoven” for long. Four other towers are currently under development, which will be between 110 and 147 metres high.

Those towers will be built in the coming years. Opinions about high-rise buildings in the city are divided. “It’s a necessary evil,” believes one passer-by. “You obviously have a housing shortage.” The tower contains 333 rental apartments. “I’m also going to register for a home right away,” one house hunter says.

Lighthouse

There was still some confusion about the name. “And that’s understandable,” Van Loo explains. “As a working name, we always called the building Niko, but the landlord gave the tower the name Lighthouse.”

Niko, aka, Lighthouse, is currently still in scaffolding. The building is expected to be finished next summer.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan