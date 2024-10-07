Teenager posing as police officer caught thanks to alert senior citizen

A 17-year-old youngster from Eindhoven was caught on Friday when he tried to scam a very old man in Deurne. The intended victim did not believe the story of the so-called police officer and had someone warn the police.

That afternoon, the man received a call from someone who was supposedly from the police. In the phone call, he tried to convince the elderly man that he had to give his valuables to a courier for security reasons. The courier would be with him soon.

The man did not trust it and decided to call a family member with another phone. The family member alerted the police. A short while later, the courier arrived at the door of the intended victim, but he left again when no one opened the door. Shortly afterwards, officers arrived at the scene. On the instructions of the elderly man, the fraudster was arrested at a short distance away.

He was taken to the police station and is being held for further investigation. His phones were confiscated. The police also issued a warning. “Scammers are increasingly trying to make a move by posing as police officers. Don’t fall for it! Be extra alert and report suspicious situations immediately.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas