Stroomhuis now largely demolished: ‘Our second home is gone’

There is now little left of the Stroomhuis in Eindhoven. The cultural centre has been largely demolished after the major fire last Thursday. Only the front of the building is still standing this Monday morning. A collection campaign for the affected artists has now yielded almost 70,000 euros.

After a small flare-up, demolition work was started this weekend as a precaution. It is unclear whether the characteristic façade of the building will be preserved or will also be demolished.

Loss

The creative community behind the centre is still trying to come to terms with the enormous loss. The damage runs into the hundreds of thousands. “Twenty years’ worth of collections of artworks were stored here. A sound table, technical equipment, tools, a concert hall, drum kits, studios and a ceramics collection were also lost,” says Martijn Claessens of Stroomhuis.

The fire also leaves deep emotional scars. Claessens: “We are overwhelmed with reactions, from home and abroad. More than four hundred artists have performed here in the past three years. Eindhoven is losing an important and unique place in the art and music scene. This was a second home for many.”

Cause

The cause of the fire is still a mystery. At the end of last week, political parties in Eindhoven asked questions about the Stroomhuis. They want to know whether there is still a future for the creative breeding ground and whether reconstruction at this location at ‘t Eindje is possible. Claessens: “There has to be a temporary location. This is the moment to come up with an alternative location for the Stroomhuis. Otherwise, the community will fall apart.”

The donation campaign for the victims, which was set up last week, has now raised almost 70,000 euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas