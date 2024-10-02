Six arrests around PSV versus Lissabon match

Six people were arrested in Eindhoven on Tuesday around the Champions League match between PSV and Sporting Lissabon, the police reported on Wednesday morning.

The police are not saying exactly what and when the people were arrested. “But their behaviour is in line with things like public disorder and insults”, a spokesperson says. “The situation in those cases called for arrests”. Furthermore, the police look back on a ‘quiet and safe football event’.

Draw

PSV drew against Sporting Clube de Portugal (1-1) in the second match of the Champions League. Jerdy Schouten had put the home team 1-0 up, after which PSV missed many chances. That cost the Eindhoven team dearly, because the Portuguese came alongside a few minutes before the end.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob