Redevelopment of Rechtestraat delayed

The redevelopment of Rechtestraat in the heart of Eindhoven shopping centre has suffered considerable delays. Work began at the end of May and was supposed to be finished by the end of September, but till now it is not completed yet.

Adjustments to the sewerage system under the shopping street and a high groundwater level were among the reasons for the project to be delayed. The middle section of the street is now expected to be ready by the end of November.

New plants and trees will also be planted in the last week before completion. More than 50 trees will be planted across the entire street, and 500 square metres of planting greenery will also be added.

December

The final part of the redevelopment of the shopping street will not start until early next year. The final phase of the redevelopment is expected to last until mid-July 2025.

The shops in the shopping street will remain accessible during the redevelopment. No work will be carried out in December.

Source: Studio040

Translated by : Bob