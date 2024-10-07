Police take away 30 tuned fatbikes

The fatbikes were mounted on a chassis dynamometer. Vehicles that failed the requirements were removed from traffic for further testing. Those riders got fines. Owners who had transgressed before had to hand over their fatbikes.

Underage owners

“The under age owners of the fatbikes taken away on Friday received invitations to come to the police station together with their parents after the weekend. The vehicles that have not been confiscated will be returned, with the emphatic warning that a second violation means the fatbike will be confiscated”, say the police.

Other road users could not hope for a lucky escape either. The police issued a total of 265 fines. About half were for cyclists using their phones while riding their bikes. Twenty fines were issued for drivers ignoring a red traffic light.

Finally road users got fined for speeding, driving without a licence, riding without a helmet, using the bus lane, or driving under the influence.