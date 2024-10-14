Marathon runners received wrong medal

At the ASML Marathon in Eindhoven on Sunday, the wrong medals were handed out at the finish line. Some runners who had run over 42 kilometers were rewarded with ‘only’ a medal for the half marathon. Or the other way around: runners who ran 21.1 kilometers sometimes received a plaque for the double distance. “We want to solve this,” says the organisation.

Wrong medal

Anyone who received the wrong medal and took it home can therefore contact the organisation, according to a spokesperson. They will then receive the correct medal by mail. Just under 24 hours after the event, according to her, “a few participants” have come forward.

Overcrowded

The medals were handed out Sunday afternoon by many marathon volunteers. “All the distances run together, and can finish at the same time. Also, at some times it was very busy. I expect something went wrong because of that,” said the spokesperson. In addition, according to her, the medals looked very much alike this year. “For the next editions we are going to see if we can make sure that the different medals are more recognisable.”

Contact the organisation

On social media, participants write that they saw just in time that they got the wrong medal. “I already had the medal for the full distance around my neck, but for the half you had to walk a lot further,” writes someone.

Exactly how many people were affected and received the wrong medal is not clear. Through the marathon’s website, participants can contact the organisation to receive the correct medal. This will then be done by mail.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan