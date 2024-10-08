No Trains Between Eindhoven and Tilburg During Design Week

People from Tilburg who want to visit Dutch Design Week should prepare for extra travel time. From October 19 to 26, the week of the event, no trains will be running between Eindhoven and Tilburg due to railway maintenance work.

“This autumn, extensive work will be carried out at various locations across the country on railways and stations. As a result, travelers should expect additional travel time,” NS (Dutch Railways) announced earlier. The specific nature of the work being done remains unknown.

Replacement buses

Between Eindhoven and Tilburg, replacement buses will be running. An alternative is to travel by train via Den Bosch, but NS warns that it will be busier than usual on the route between Den Bosch and Tilburg. The additional travel time will be around 30 minutes.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Aysenur Kuran